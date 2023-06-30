Ehssan Darabian is seen in an undated photo provided by the LAPD on June 30, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man whose mental condition is described as “poor.”

Ehssan Darabian was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday walking in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 285 pounds, is bald, clean shaven and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Darabian or knows where he might be is asked to call the LAPD’s missing persons unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).