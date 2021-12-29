Help sought identifying person of interest in cold case homicide of 15-year-old girl in Fullerton

Kerry Patterson (Left) and a person of interest are seen in images provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are asking for help identifying a person of interest possibly connected to the 1980 homicide of a teenage girl in Fullerton.

Fifteen-year-old Kerry Patterson was last seen on June 26, 1980, walking in the area of Parks Junior High School in the 1700 block of Rosecrans Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators believe Patterson was walking toward her home in the 1700 bock of Peacock Lane but never made it.

Her remains were found in a field near Tonner Canyon and the 57 Freeway in Brea on Dec. 27, that same year.

Investigators continued to work through the years to establish new leads in the case.

In January 2020, someone came forward with information about a man believed to be in the area at the time of Patterson’s disappearance.

That person was able to provide a description and a sketch was created, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators are now trying to identify the person in the sketch, who is believed to have valuable information that may assist in the case.

If anyone can identify the individual or provide any information on Patterson’s disappearance they are asked to contact Investigator Bob Taft at 714-647-7045. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or at occrimestoppers.org.