Help sought ID’ing man who breached LAX security dressed as custodial worker, escaped over airfield fence

Images released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a man who breached security at LAX.

Police are asking the public for help Monday in their attempt to identify a man who breached airport security and entered the airfield at LAX in May.

The incident occurred about 1:10 a.m. on May 18 when the man entered a Los Angeles International Airport restricted area.

Investigators say he first posed as a custodial worker to pass through security, then changed clothes before entering the airfield.

When he was confronted on the airfield, the man fled on foot and escaped by climbing a fence, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

He was described as a light-skinned, 25-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was about 6 feet tall, and weighed about 165 pounds.

Surveillance images show the man wearing a black hooded jacket with gray stripes on the arms and the number “84” on the front left chest area. He wore a yellow work vest over the jacket with blue jeans and black shoes with a white stripe, according to the LAPD.

The man was also seen with a checkered blue flannel long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAX Crime Task Force detectives at 424-750-0912 or 310-908-7438.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.