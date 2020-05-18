Help sought in ‘critical missing’ case of 44-year-old woman who disappeared in Koreatown

Police are asking the public for help Monday in their search for a woman who disappeared in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend.

Muriel Carolina Vallejos Flores is seen in this image provided by the LAPD.

Investigators say 44-year-old Muriel Carolina Vallejos Flores was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Harvard Boulevard.

Flores suffers from epilepsy and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, according to a “critical missing” case news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“She has not been seen … and her family is very concerned,” the news release stated.

Flores was described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches, tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with dark blue-gray shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 818-756-4800. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.