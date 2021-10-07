Help sought in search for missing fitness influencer last seen in Duarte

Authorities are asking the public for help in their search for a 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Duarte nearly a month ago.

Cashawn Ashley Sims, who goes by the nickname “Cookie,” was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Sims is a popular Instagram influencer with 215,000 followers on her main account, where she promotes fitness and nutrition products, Newsweek reported.

Her sister, Carynn Sims, took to Instagram to ask for help finding her sister.

“She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her,” part of Carynn Sims’ post read.

Authorities said Cashawn Sims stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of “it’s found in the soul” on her left collarbone, “Earth” on her left forearm and a tattoo of Spanish writing on her back.

Anyone with information about Cashawn Sims is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.