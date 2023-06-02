Detectives are asking the public for help Friday in their search for a teenager who was last seen in the city of Lancaster.

Melanie Izabella Cardenas is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Melanie Izabella Cardenas is 15 years old and was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 44700 block of 32 Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Sheriff’s Department bulletin described Melanie as “at risk” but did not give further details about her disappearance.

Melanie was described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

She has brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue pants, white shoes and a red backpack.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Detective Bureau at 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.