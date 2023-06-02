Detectives are asking the public for help Friday in their search for a teenager who was last seen in the city of Lancaster.
Melanie Izabella Cardenas is 15 years old and was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 44700 block of 32 Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A Sheriff’s Department bulletin described Melanie as “at risk” but did not give further details about her disappearance.
Melanie was described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.
She has brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue pants, white shoes and a red backpack.
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Detective Bureau at 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.