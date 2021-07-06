Help sought in search for teens who disappeared 5 days ago in Angeles National Forest

The search is continuing Tuesday for two teens who disappeared last Thursday as they were traveling in the Angeles National Forest.

Sophia Rayanne Edwards and Ethan Almero Manzano, both 19, were last seen in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender traveling near the area of mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway about 1:30 p.m. on July 1, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Isuzu, which investigators believe was being driven by Manzano, has a California license plate number of 6BFA756.

Manzano suffers from an unknown mental health issue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Both families are concerned for the couple’s safety and are asking the public for help.

Edwards stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcomb’s Ranch shirt, baggie blue pants, red Doc Martens boots and had a black bandana in her hair.

Manzano is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black wavy hair.

Manzano was wearing a gray Newcomb’s Ranch shirt and dark jeans.

Mile marker 51 is located near the Chilao campground and visitor center and not far from the historic Newcomb’s Ranch restaurant.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.