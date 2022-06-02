Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago.

The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as the victim was leaving a church function.

Investigators determined the gunman was chasing an unrelated person and fired several rounds when that person exited a vehicle and fled south across Euclid Avenue.

The shooter missed the intended target and instead struck the car Danah Rojo-Rivas was in, fatally wounding her.

The suspects fled the scene immediately following the shooting and the intended targets were not found after abandoning their vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated after the shooting.

Homicide detectives believe there are still witnesses that can provide information in the case and are holding a news conference Thursday to ask the public to come forward with any information.

“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know your name, but you had no right to take any life — not just my daughter’s life,” Danah’s mother said shortly after the shooting. “You have no right to take any life.”

A $20,000 reward is being offered in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.