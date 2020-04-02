Help sought locating missing mother, daughter from Ontario

Ashley Walker (L) and Rayla McCoin are seen in images provided by the Ontario Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a 32-year-old mother and her daughter who disappeared Tuesday in Ontario.

Ashley Walker and daughter Rayla McCoin were last seen at their home in the 700 block of North Lassen Place, the Ontario Police Department posted in a tweet Thursday morning.

No details about their disappearance were provided.

Walker was described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

No description of Walker’s daughter or an age was provided but a picture was posted in the tweet.

No information on what the two may have been wearing at the time of their disappearance was available.

Investigators said the two did not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-986-6711.

