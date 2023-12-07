The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking the public to donate pet food after a year of “surging animal intake.”

The shelters are asking for donations of pet food, or funds for canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs so they can meet the nutritional needs of the animals.

“With the increasing number of homeless and abandoned pets in our care, we find ourselves facing a critical shortage,” says spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. “We need about 33 tons of food to make it through a year.”

The spcaLA shared the following ways to help:

Monetary Donations: Make a tax-deductible donation at spcaLA.com

Pet Food Donations: Shop and ship needed items from spcaLA’s wish lists or pick up a few items for shelter pets while out shopping this holiday season and drop-off to any spcaLA location during business hours.

: 12910 Yukon Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250 Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center :

: 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park) Long Beach, CA 90815 Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. spcaLA Administrative Office :

: 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016 Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. spcaLA Marketplace:

Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The spcaLA also asked that people share the message with friends, family and on social media to raise awareness. “Word of mouth makes a real difference!”