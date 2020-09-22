‘Help us reopen’: Disneyland presses Gov. Newsom for guidelines while proposing COVID-19 safety measures

Walt Disney Co. officials added their voices to a chorus of politicians, business owners and tourism industry leaders Tuesday to press California‘s governor to let Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen, vowing to adopt specific health precautions to help protect guests from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If allowed to reopen, Disney officials suggested the Anaheim parks would add hand-washing stations, offer attendance by reservation only, add a team of designated employees to enforce face-covering requirements, mandate temperature checks for all guests, expand the use of mobile food ordering and put stickers on the ground to remind parkgoers to keep their distance from one another.

“We are offering technology solutions that make it easier for our guests to minimize contact and maintain physical distancing,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, said in a video presentation that included comments from several Disney park officials. “Help us reopen. We need guidelines that are fair and equitable.”

D’Amaro and officials from Disney parks in Orlando, Fla., noted that Disney’s Florida parks reopened in July with many of the same health and safety precautions and suggested those measures helped keep COVID-19 cases on the decline in Central Florida.

