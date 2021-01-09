Hemet home burns in massive blaze that sent firefighter to hospital

A massive house fire broke out in Hemet early Saturday and sent a responding firefighter to the hospital.

Crews arrived in the 25600 block of Fourth Street around 12:20 a.m. to find a home fully involved in flames and power lines downed, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

It took firefighters more than an hour to knock down the fire, the agency said.

One firefighter needed to be evaluated at a hospital for a heat-related issue, a Cal Fire Riverside spokesman said.

Video from the scene shows a dog reuniting with its owner as crew members fought the fire.

A dog was rescued from a house fire in Hemet on Jan. 9, 2021. (RMG News)

No other injuries were reported, the Cal Fire spokesman said.

What ignited the blaze remains under investigation. Authorities provided no further information.