A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.”

Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check on Aug. 4, around 8:50 p.m. at the home on the 1900 block of Calle Amargosa.

When they entered the residence, they found the elderly woman already dead from her injuries.

An investigation began and Ricardo Tucker was immediately identified as the suspect in his mother’s killing. He was arrested at the home the following day around 1:50 a.m., according to arrest records.

He’s since been booked into the Riverside County Southwest Detention Center where he awaits charges for murder as well as possible elder abuse and gun-related charges.

He is due in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Brian Wood at 951-765-2497. You can also submit a tip online.