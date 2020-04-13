Parolee arrested in deadly Pomona shooting

A police SWAT team arrested a parolee in Hemet Sunday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Pomona on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The 100 block of East La Verne Avenue in Pomona, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Raymond Leonard Rice, 31, of Hemet is accused of murder for the killing of a 29-year-old Pomona man, which took place about 5:30 p.m. at La Verne and Las Vefas avenues, according to Pomona Police Department Iain Miller.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of kin by coroners offiicals.

He was brought to a local hospital by a family member after being shot, the sergeant said in a written statement.

“Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his wounds at the hospital,” he said.

Detectives quickly identified Rice as a suspect in the deadly shooting and learned he was at a home in Hemet, officials said. A Pomona police SWAT team served a warrant at the home early Sunday and took Rice into custody.

No information regarding a motive for the shooting was released.

Rice was being held without bail due to a parole hold pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, booking records show.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.