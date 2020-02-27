Hemet man arrested on murder charges

Hyder Mahdi Jaffer, 51, was arrested in Hemet on murder charges on Feb. 26, 2020. (Hemet Police Department)

Authorities arrested a Hemet man on suspicion of murder Wednesday, officials said.

Hyder Mahdi Jaffer, 51, was arrested for the murder of Inder Jit, 63, who died from a stab wound to the chest in December, the Hemet Police Department said.

On Dec. 30, authorities responded to the 1300 block of East Oakland Avenue for a medical aid, according to the department.

They arrived to find an unresponsive man, later identified as Jit, inside a vehicle, suffering from a stab wound to the chest, police said. Jit died at the scene, according to officials.

Investigators interviewed a person of interest the day after the incident, and later issued an arrest warrant for Jaffer, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, investigators arrested Jaffer on the same block where the alleged murder occurred in December. He is being charged with second degree murder, county booking records show.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship between the suspect and the victim was.

Jaffer is being held at a Riverside County detention center on $1,000,000 bail.