The Hemet Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her teenage son Thursday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m., police received a call that a mother had been stabbed by her boyfriend near the 1400 block of East Menlo Avenue, officials said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found it was not just the mother but a 15-year-old boy who had each been stabbed multiple times.

“Both victims were taken to a local hospital; as of this morning, both victims were in stable condition,” police said.

The suspected assailant, 36-year-old Hemet resident Miguel Pimentel, fled the scene on foot, though he remains on the loose after a search of the mobile home park where he was believed to be, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nolan Solorzano at 951-765-2400 or provide anonymous information through the Hemet Police Department’s free smartphone app, available for iOS and Android devices.