At least one Hemet police officer opened fire during a pursuit early Saturday morning, though it’s unclear if the person was hit by gunfire.

The pursuit began just before 5 a.m., when an officer pulled over a black BMW sedan in the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department.

When the officer tried to speak with the driver, the BMW pulled off, beginning the pursuit, police said in a news release.

During the pursuit, the BMW pulled into a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Coramdeo Court, where at least one officer fired their gun.

Police did not say if the suspect was hit or how many shots were fired, but the driver “continued to flee,” police said.

Eventually, the BMW driver lost control in the 600 block of Brinton Street in San Jacinto and the driver was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Katie Rabago at

951-765-2426 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Moody at 951-955-2777.