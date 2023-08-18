A Hemet police officer is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during an arrest last month, authorities revealed Friday.

Officer Jacob Hobson has been charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and two counts of assault by a peace officer under color of authority, according to the Hemet Police Department.

He also faces sentencing enhancement allegations that the assault caused great bodily injury leading to a significant brain injury.

The charges stem from an incident on July 23, when Hobson approached a group behind a gas station on the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue.

He determined that a woman in the group had an outstanding felony warrant and tried to take her into custody, police said.

The woman initially resisted while Hobson tried to handcuff her and she was “seriously injured” as a result, police said.

The department requested an investigation into the violent arrest by the Riverside County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.

Hobson was charged on Thursday, following a “thorough investigation,” police said.

Hobson was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the Police Department’s internal investigation.

No further details about Hobson, the woman injured during the arrest or the incident itself were released.