Hemet police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that killed woman

Hemet police were searching for the driver of a sedan that struck and killed a woman early Sunday, officials said.

The driver fled the scene after hitting the woman, who is believed to be a Hemet resident in her mid to late 30s, according to the city’s police department. Officers responded to the crash along Sanderson Avenue near Fruitvale Avenue at about 3:17 a.m.

They found the victim and performed CPR but were unable to revive her, police said. She died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators believe the woman was either crossing or standing in the southbound lanes of Sanderson when the vehicle hit her. Police described the suspect vehicle as a brown or tan sedan.

Officials are hoping to learn more details after following up on other leads. Police said detectives are currently obtaining surveillance video from a nearby gas station.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a female jumping into traffic along Kirby Street — about one block east of the scene — just 30 minutes before the fatal crash.

“The caller reported they almost struck the female after she jumped or ran into the roadway,” Hemet Police Sgt. Dan Reinbolt wrote in a news release from the department.

But when officers arrived, they couldn’t find the person. However, police now believe the woman struck and killed in the hit-and-run is the same person who jumped into the roadway earlier.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, is urged by authorities to reach the Hemet Police Department at 951-765-2400.