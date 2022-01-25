Hemet shooting leaves woman dead, man on loose: Police

A woman is dead after a domestic dispute in Hemet resulted in gunfire Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting in the 3000 block of Greengable Lane was reported at about 6:15 a.m., the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

Nine people, seven adults and two children, were in the home when one of the residents, 24-year-old Koron LeKeith Lowe, “began causing a disturbance and arguing with the other adults,” police said.

“During the argument, shots were fired and a 30-year-old female was struck by the gunfire. The victim died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” the release added.

A handgun was found at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for Lowe, who fled the home after the shooting, and are treating him as a person of interest in the shooting of the 30-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of her family, police said.

“At this time, the investigation into this seemingly senseless death is active and just beginning,” police said.

When securing the house and searching for additional victims, the Hemet Police Department had neighbors evacuate their homes, and SWAT officers were deployed, some of whom came from nearby departments.

“The Hemet Police Department proudly partners with both Murrieta & Menifee Police Departments to form the Southwest Cities Special Weapons and Tactics team. Members from all three agencies form this team. This is why members of the public may have seen both Murrieta & Menifee police units, in addition to Hemet PD units, near the incident today,” Hemet Police Department Lt. Nate Miller said in an email.

Anyone with information about Lowe is asked to call 911. Those with information about the domestic dispute or the shooting are asked to contact Sgt. Gabe Gomez at 951-765-2396 or ggomez@hemetca.gov.