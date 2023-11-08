A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Hemet.

The unidentified teen was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which happened Tuesday evening around 6:40 p.m. on the 600 block of St. John Place.

Officers from the Hemet Police Department responded to the area for a report of a shooting, but were unable to locate a victim.

While on the scene, police were informed that a shooting victim had arrived at a nearby hospital.

The victim, identified only as a male of undisclosed age, died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified a 15-year-old boy as the alleged gunman. The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall where he is being held without bail.

Due to his age, his name will likely not be released.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Hemet Police Department Cpl. Wood at 951-765-2497. Anonymous tips can be made online or through the Police Department’s mobile apps.