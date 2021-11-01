Here are some Día de los Muertos events happening in L.A.

Several Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, events are planned throughout the Los Angeles area.

The two-day celebration, one of the most important traditions in Mexico and throughout Latin America, is put together by families gathering ofrendas commemorating their deceased loved ones. The tradition is also marked by parades, exhibitions and street fairs.

Here are some free events to check out Monday:

The 15th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival at 24th Street Theatre begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 24th and Hoover streets in University Park. It will feature outdoor performances, vendors and altars.

Downtown Dia De Los Muertos 2021 at 200 N. Grand Ave. at Grand Park is being held 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. through Tuesday, with large, artistic altars and performances.

Olvera Street will be the site of a Día de los Muertos celebration through Tuesday, with nightly processions starting at 7 p.m. and decorated altars, exhibits and entertainment planned.

Plaza de la Raza’s Día de los Muertos outdoor family festival at 3540 N. Mission Rd. in Lincoln Heights will feature altar installations, exhibitions, workshops and performances from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.