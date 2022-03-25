The 94th Oscars will be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and with the glitz and glamour will come road closures.

To accommodate the construction and the Oscars red carpet, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Because of this, area bus traffic is being rerouted, and subway trains will skip the Ovation Hollywood station on Sunday.

Here are all road closures to prepare for on the day of the 94th Academy Awards:

From 12:01 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. March 28, the following will be closed:

Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard.

The west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard (just until 9 a.m.)

From 4 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday, the following will be closed:

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following between 4 a.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday:

Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

There are road closures that have already begun and will continue until after the show. This map shows what’s currently closed as of Friday:

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue is closed until Wednesday, March 30

Hawthorn Avenue closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet from until Wednesday, March 30.

The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until Wednesday, March 30.

These roads will close Saturday:

Orchid Avenue will be closed south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday (except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.)

Orange Drive closed from from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday (except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.)

Close north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday

The west sidewalk of Highland Avenue will be closed from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday

Johnny Grant Way will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orchid Ave from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

More detailed information on the road closures can be found here.