Here are the road closures around L.A. Union Station on Oscar Sunday

With the 93rd Oscars being held at Los Angeles Union Station, road closures are planned for Sunday.

Union Station will remain open to transit riders while the ceremony is underway, but some sections of west wing will be closed to the public.

The following streets will be closed in downtown L.A. until 4 a.m. Monday:

Alameda Street from Cesar E. Chavez Avenue to 1st Street

Los Angeles Street from Alameda Street to 1st Street

Main Street from 1st Street to Cesar E. Chavez Avenue

Judge John Aliso Street from Temple Street to 1st Street

Southbound lanes Broadway from E. Cesar E Chavez Avenue to Aliso Street

Arcadia Street from Spring Street to Alameda Street

Aliso Street from Spring Street to Alameda Street

Temple Street from Hill Street to Garey Street

Several sidewalks will also be closed on Los Angeles Street, Alameda Street, Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Temple Street.

Also, some 101 Freeway ramps will be closed. They include:

Southbound off-ramp off Los Angeles Street (Exit 2B)

Northbound on-ramp at Los Angeles Street

Southbound on-ramp at Los Angeles Street

The northbound 101 Freeway off-ramp at Alameda will be restricted to left turns only. More information can be found here.