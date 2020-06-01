Here’s a list of curfews announced by authorities across SoCal following unrest in wake of George Floyd’s death

Police watch as tear gas is deployed during demonstrations in Santa Monica following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Authorities across Southern California continue to enact curfews following weekend unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations turned violent and destructive in downtown Los Angeles, the Fairfax District Santa Monica and Long Beach and leading Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and the deployment of National Guard troops to the region.

Cleanups were underway Monday in areas hit hard by unrest.

Curfews were enacted and expanded by several cities over the weekend and into Monday.

A countywide curfew was enacted in Los Angeles for 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that a citywide curfew would go into effect on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

As of Monday morning, here’s a list of all the curfews announced by authorities in SoCal.

Los Angeles: A curfew will take effect in the city at 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Santa Monica: A curfew will take effect at 1 p.m. in the business district Monday and at 4 p.m. citywide.

Beverly Hills: A curfew will take effect at 1 p.m. in the business district Monday and at 4 p.m. citywide.

West Hollywood: A citywide curfew will take effect at 4 p.m. Monday.

Riverside: A curfew will take effect within city limits at 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Long Beach: A citywide curfew will take effect at 1 p.m. for business and 4 p.m. for residents Monday.

Monrovia: A citywide curfew was expanded Monday and will be implemented from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

