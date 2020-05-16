Here’s a list of organizations helping SoCal pet owners and those looking to adopt amid pandemic

Animal shelters across the state have been emptying out as people confined to their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic moved to adopt or foster pets.

And as stay-at-home orders continue, many out-of-work Californians are struggling to feed and care for their pets as they grapple with lost income and closed facilities.

Several agencies and non-profits have stepped up to make adoption easier and to help pet owners care for their furry friends amid the crisis. Here’s a list of some of the resources available to Southern California residents:

Adoption:

L.A. Animal Services: The agency, which remains closed to the public and only open by appointment, recently created a new feature on its website that makes it easier to search through a database of available pets.

Wags and Walks: The West L.A. non-profit recently reopened as the city eased some coronavirus restrictions. The group rescues dogs from local shelters and matches them with those looking to adopt or foster, receiving nearly 4,000 applications to foster during the pandemic.

Help feeding pets for out-of-work Californians:

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: Provides free pet food to L.A. residents impacted by the pandemic. Those in need can call 800-738-9437 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. to schedule a drive-thru food pickup appointment.

Home Dog LA: The group’s pet pantry operates 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 12 p.m. Saturdays in the shelter’s parking lot at 3201 Lacy St. Those interested need to first call 213-221-4895 to schedule an appointment.

PAWS/LA : Those in need of pet food can call 213-741-1950 to schedule a home delivery.

Fix’n Fidos: The non-profit founded and run by KTLA’s Kacey Montoya provides pet food to Southern California residents.

Ventura County Animal Services: The agency provides pet food only to Ventura County pets that are vaccinated, licensed and spayed or neutered. Those interested can call 805-388-4341.

Caring for pets while hospitalized for COVID-19

Red Rover: The national organization provides boarding for pets whose owners are hospitalized due to COVID-19. They can be reached at 916-429-2457.

Help with veterinary care:

The Little Angels Project: Provides assistance to those affected by COVID-19 who have pets in need of veterinary care. Those interested should download, fill and email an application to info@littleangelsproject.org.

Free Animal Doctor: The crowdfunding website helps pet owners raise money for sick and injured pets.

Downtown Dog Rescue: The group helps South L.A. pet owners.