Here’s a list of Super Bowl dining deals in the L.A. area

The Big Game is coming to Los Angeles this year, and that means Super Bowl Sunday will be extra special for Angelenos, particularly since the L.A. Rams will be playing.
So get your Game Day plans figured out with a list of special dining deals — both takeout and in person — being offered throughout the greater L.A. area.
- 33 Taps in Silver Lake will also be screening the game at 3 p.m. as it serves up drinks, burgers, wings and nachos. Fans can get blonde pitchers for $20.
- Angel City Brewery in the Art’s District in downtown L.A. will have beer buckets, Super Slushies and food specials with no cover charge on game day.
- Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a takeout Tailgate Platter for $36.99. It’s a large platter that serves six, with all the favorite steakhouse starters including loaded potato skins, baked spinach and artichoke dip, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and chipotle buffalo chicken tenders.
- Blaze Pizza has game day discounts via its app and website, including the “Big Game Bundle” with two, large two-topping pizzas, plus two cheesy bread bundles for $32; or large pepperoni pizza (carryout only) for $9.95 on Super Bowl Sunday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings says that if the Big Game goes to overtime, it will be offering free wings to everyone in the country. And if the game is, in fact, tied after regulation, folks in California can score six free boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights is having a game-day watch party with free Bud Light-NFL buckets with the $20 purchase of five bottles as well as a free Budlight X NFL pint glass with the purchase of a draft beer pitcher. Dos Equis Draft Pitchers will be discounted to $17.
- Dino’s Famous Chicken has a budget-friendly Super Bowl party pack at its Pico Boulevard, Pico Rivera and Azusa locations. The party pack comes with six charbroiled half-chickens, coleslaw, tortillas and two sides (fries, rice or beans) for $73. There are also buckets of fried chicken at $17 for 12 pieces or $30 for 24 pieces.
- Jar in L.A. has a special Super Bowl fried chicken dinner for $200. It comes with jidori fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, slaw with celery seed, and meyer lemon bars for dessert.
- Love You Latte in Glendale is offering a Super Bowl Sunday catering packing. There are five options to choose from: DIY Toast Bar, DIY Bagel and Lox Bar, Assorted Sandwiches and Chips, DIY Waffle Box, and DIY Summer Salad. Prices range from $35-$65 per package and must be preordered by 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Luna Grill is offering $25 off Game Day orders when you spend $150. That’s with code BigGame2022.
- Majordomo in Chinatown has three Big Game Dinner Packs that serve 12: Whole smoked Bo Ssam, fried chicken, chips, coleslaw, bing and condiments; or Whole Plate Short Rib served with Ssam, sauces and beef rice; or half Bo Ssam to make at home, served with Ssam, sauces and kimchi fried rice. Prices range from &120-$450.
- Massis Kabob is offering Family Meal Packs for takeout and delivery on Super Bowl Sunday, from its locations in Arcadia, Canoga Park, Century City, Culver City, Glendale and Sherman Oaks. Combos include chicken and beef kabobs, rice, pita bread, Shirazi salad, hummus and taboule from $39.95 – $54.95.
- Piccalilli in Culver City has a special $56 package, a nod to the 56th annual Super Bowl. It includes Nam prik wings, hot Thai chicken tenders, crispy potato wedges, lemongrass pork skewers and a Thai herb market salad, along with a variety of dipping sauces.
- Pieology Pizzeria is offering $5 off any $25+ purchase using code “BIGGAME22” online or in-store.
- San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant has a Game-Day Tray featuring it’s World Famous Shrimp Tray with added pepper beef, kielbasa sausage, pork belly and extra 8 oz. of shrimp and crispy garlic bread for $84.99.
- Slab BBQ in L.A. has a number of Texas-style barbeque options that include family-style packages with smoked chicken, ribs, brisket and sides, priced from $109-$286. There are also packages with tacos, sliders and smoked chicken wings, ranging from $26-$49.
- Socalo in Santa Monica is serving a Big Game Ribs & Wings Meal Kit for $39 per person that must be ordered by Friday. It comes with cumin-glazed baby back ribs with pineapple salsa, chipotle chicken wings, queso Ahumado, Mexican coleslaw, tortilla chips and salsas.
- Tallula’s in Santa Monica is having a Game Day Watch Party with an all-day Happy Hour and specials, like hot wings, queso fundido and Maggie’s famous bean dip. For those hosting at home, there are fiesta packs, nacho kits, to-go cocktails and more.
- Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes has its award-winning chefs cooking up some game day favorites that must be pre-ordered by Wednesday. The feast includes chili, pigs in blanket, a take-out taco bar, BBQ wings, spinach artichoke dip, chips, guacamole, molcajete salsa and desserts including chocolate fudge parfait and sea salt caramel gelato or cupcakes decorated with team colors.
- T.G.I. Fridays has Super Bowl party trays and platters at its locations in in Cerritos, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Northridge, Riverside, Rosemead, Simi Valley, South Gate and West Covina. The pre-order feasts include wings, BBQ ribs, loaded potato skins and grilled chicken.
- The Greyhound Bar and Grill in both Highland Park and Glendale have appropriately-named game day specials — Kicker, Running Back and Tackle — that must be preordered and include signature wings, pizza and beer.
- The Nice Guy in West Hollywood has a $200 package that comes with Caesar salad, Molinari’s Meatballs, fried mozzarella, pizza and a choice of one entree (eggplant parmesan, chicken parmesan or rigatoni bolognese).
- The Original Farmers Market by the Grove has a bunch of Game-Day eats and treats at its vendors.
- Pasta Corner and EB’s Beer & Wine are teaming up to offer a Super Bowl Day deal: Buy one pink vodka sauce pasta and get one free drink.
- Market Tavern will be offering Happy Hour prices for the duration of the game and a lip-smacking Wings and Beer Super Bowl special.
- Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market has a special offer: Order a cheese platter for 10 or more people and get a 4-pack of Premium European Pilsner.
- Rick’s Produce will be offering a special buy any 3 pre-made salsas or guacamole and get a bag of chips for $0.99.
- Fritzi Coop has a special too: Buy two Share Buckets, get a free 5-piece Mac N’ Cheese Balls.
- Fans in town for the game can taken advantage of an exclusive package that includes all-day parking, a Farmers Market cap and a $40 gift certificate redeemable at nearly all of the infamous specialty restaurants, shops and bars at the market.
- U Street Pizza in Pasadena is offering its infamous whole square pies for $34, chopped salads for $28 and wings at $16 for 10, plus shareable cocktails serving two to three, ranging from $20–25.
- Union in Pasadena also has a Super Bowl specific menu with family-style pasta packages that come with garlic bread and arugula salad, ranging from $55–$64.