Here’s a map of COVID-19 testing sites in L.A. County

Los Angeles County officials have provided a map of sites where vulnerable residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

As of April 6, the tests are strictly limited to county residents who are 65 and older, those with underlying conditions and are showing symptoms, or patients who are subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine with more seven days remaining due to a confirmed exposure to the virus.

Eligible patients must make an appointment online.

Malibu is also offering testing at its City Hall at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road on April 6 through April 11. See the city’s website to learn who’s eligible and how to pre-register.

Malibu officials say the effort is made possible by a group called Covid Clinic and the emergency relief organization CORE, which has also made testing available at the Westminster Mall in Orange County on Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. More information can be found on www.covidclinic.org/core.

In Riverside County, three testing sites have opened for those at risk from COVID-19. Click here for more information on who qualifies and how to sign up.

As of April 6, San Bernardino County said testing appointments through the county are not yet available. They encouraged residents who are feeling sick to contact their health care provider.

Ventura County officials have announced setting up mobile testing sites but urged those who want to make an appointment to contact their medical providers.

