Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Orange County cities

Orange County first released a city-by-city breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases on March 27.

The data only separates cities and areas with more than 25,000 residents. Cities with fewer residents than that, along with unincorporated areas, together account for 27 cases as of March 27.

Thirty-four cases are still being investigated, and those patients were not included in city totals.

Orange County authorities stressed that this data does not indicate risk of transmission in a particularly city, since it only provides the city of residence for COVID-19 patients, not necessarily where they contracted the virus.

The data is updated daily on the Orange County Health Care Agency’s website.

Similar city-by-city data was released by Los Angeles County beginning March 16.

CityPopulationNo. of COVID-19 cases
Aliso Viejo51,3722
Anaheim359,33928
Brea45,6061
Buena Park83,3847
Costa Mesa115,8308
Cypress49,8336
Dana Point34,2497
Fountain Valley56,6525
Fullerton142,8247
Garden Grove175,1554
Huntington Beach203,76126
Irvine280,20233
La Habra63,5421
Laguna Niguel66,74811
Lake Forest86,3465
Mission Viejo96,4346
Newport Beach87,18032
Orange141,69111
Placentia52,3335
Rancho Santa Margarita48,9603
San Clemente65,40510
San Juan Capistrano36,8219
Santa Ana337,71613
Seal Beach25,0731
Stanton39,3070
Tustin81,3694
Westminster92,6105
Yorba Linda68,70610

