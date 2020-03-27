Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Orange County cities

Orange County first released a city-by-city breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases on March 27.
The data only separates cities and areas with more than 25,000 residents. Cities with fewer residents than that, along with unincorporated areas, together account for 27 cases as of March 27.
Thirty-four cases are still being investigated, and those patients were not included in city totals.
Orange County authorities stressed that this data does not indicate risk of transmission in a particularly city, since it only provides the city of residence for COVID-19 patients, not necessarily where they contracted the virus.
The data is updated daily on the Orange County Health Care Agency’s website.
Similar city-by-city data was released by Los Angeles County beginning March 16.
|City
|Population
|No. of COVID-19 cases
|Aliso Viejo
|51,372
|2
|Anaheim
|359,339
|28
|Brea
|45,606
|1
|Buena Park
|83,384
|7
|Costa Mesa
|115,830
|8
|Cypress
|49,833
|6
|Dana Point
|34,249
|7
|Fountain Valley
|56,652
|5
|Fullerton
|142,824
|7
|Garden Grove
|175,155
|4
|Huntington Beach
|203,761
|26
|Irvine
|280,202
|33
|La Habra
|63,542
|1
|Laguna Niguel
|66,748
|11
|Lake Forest
|86,346
|5
|Mission Viejo
|96,434
|6
|Newport Beach
|87,180
|32
|Orange
|141,691
|11
|Placentia
|52,333
|5
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|48,960
|3
|San Clemente
|65,405
|10
|San Juan Capistrano
|36,821
|9
|Santa Ana
|337,716
|13
|Seal Beach
|25,073
|1
|Stanton
|39,307
|0
|Tustin
|81,369
|4
|Westminster
|92,610
|5
|Yorba Linda
|68,706
|10