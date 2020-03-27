Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Orange County cities

Orange County first released a city-by-city breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases on March 27.

The data only separates cities and areas with more than 25,000 residents. Cities with fewer residents than that, along with unincorporated areas, together account for 27 cases as of March 27.

Thirty-four cases are still being investigated, and those patients were not included in city totals.

Orange County authorities stressed that this data does not indicate risk of transmission in a particularly city, since it only provides the city of residence for COVID-19 patients, not necessarily where they contracted the virus.

The data is updated daily on the Orange County Health Care Agency’s website.

Similar city-by-city data was released by Los Angeles County beginning March 16.

City Population No. of COVID-19 cases Aliso Viejo 51,372 2 Anaheim 359,339 28 Brea 45,606 1 Buena Park 83,384 7 Costa Mesa 115,830 8 Cypress 49,833 6 Dana Point 34,249 7 Fountain Valley 56,652 5 Fullerton 142,824 7 Garden Grove 175,155 4 Huntington Beach 203,761 26 Irvine 280,202 33 La Habra 63,542 1 Laguna Niguel 66,748 11 Lake Forest 86,346 5 Mission Viejo 96,434 6 Newport Beach 87,180 32 Orange 141,691 11 Placentia 52,333 5 Rancho Santa Margarita 48,960 3 San Clemente 65,405 10 San Juan Capistrano 36,821 9 Santa Ana 337,716 13 Seal Beach 25,073 1 Stanton 39,307 0 Tustin 81,369 4 Westminster 92,610 5 Yorba Linda 68,706 10