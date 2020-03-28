Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Riverside County cities

Riverside County provided a map showing how many coronavirus cases and deaths were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on Friday, March 27.

As of March 31, there were 371 confirmed cases and 13 deaths across the county. Thirty of those infected had recovered from illness.

If you cannot see the map above, click here.

Because details for some cases remain under investigation after they’re confirmed, the number of cases in this list may not equal the total number reported.

The data updated daily on the Riverside County public health website also includes a breakdown by gender and age group for each city.

