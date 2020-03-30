Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in San Bernardino County cities

San Bernardino County provided a list showing how many coronavirus cases were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on Monday, March 30.

The data updated daily on the county Department of Public Health website also includes details such as the breakdown of cases by gender, age and information about the rates of testing and infection.

As of March 31, there were 125 confirmed cases and four deaths across the county. Nearly 2,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 countywide.

If you cannot see the graph above, click here.

Because details for some cases remain under investigation after they’re confirmed, the number of cases in city-by-city list may not equal the total number reported.

Similar city-by-city breakdowns have been released by the counties of Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange.