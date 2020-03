Here’s how many coronavirus cases have been diagnosed by city in L.A. County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday released a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by city.

Health officials provided the list after the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 climbed to 94 on Monday. The figure includes 25 new cases.

"Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing," the department stressed in a tweet.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said that behavior is urged even in cities with no diagnosed cases yet.

β€œWe’re in a new stage of the response and everybody needs to help us. Everyone mustΒ takesΒ precautions in everything you do,” she said at a news conference on Monday. β€œAnd you must assume that you need to take these precautions everywhere you go.”Β

COVID-19 cases by neighborhood in city of Los Angeles

Boyle Heights β€” 5

Encino β€” 3

Granada Hills β€” 3

Koreatown β€” 1

L.A. neighborhoods with a population under 25,000 β€” 11

Melrose β€” 2

Northridge β€” 1

San Pedro β€” 1

Sherman Oaks β€” 2

Silver Lake β€” 1

Tarzana β€” 5

Venice β€” 1

West Adams β€” 1

West Hills β€” 3

Westchester β€” 1

COVID-19 cases by city

Alhambra β€” 2

Arcadia β€” 1

Beverly Hills β€” 1

Carson β€” 1

Culver City β€” 2

Diamond Bar β€” 2

Gardena β€” 1

Glendale β€” 2

Glendora β€” 1

Inglewood β€” 2

La Mirada β€” 2

Lancaster β€” 1

Long Beach β€” 5

Manhattan Beach β€” 3

Pasadena β€” 2

San Dimas β€” 1

Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch β€” 3

Santa Monica β€” 1

South Pasadena β€” 1

Torrance β€” 2

West Hollywood β€” 5

West Vernon β€” 1

Eleven cases are still under investigation.