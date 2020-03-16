Here’s how many coronavirus cases have been diagnosed by city in L.A. County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday released a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by city.

Health officials provided the list after the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 climbed to 94 on Monday. The figure includes 25 new cases.

"Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing," the department stressed in a tweet.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said that behavior is urged even in cities with no diagnosed cases yet.

“We’re in a new stage of the response and everybody needs to help us. Everyone must takes precautions in everything you do,” she said at a news conference on Monday. “And you must assume that you need to take these precautions everywhere you go.”

COVID-19 cases by neighborhood in city of Los Angeles

Boyle Heights — 5

Encino — 3

Granada Hills — 3

Koreatown — 1

L.A. neighborhoods with a population under 25,000 — 11

Melrose — 2

Northridge — 1

San Pedro — 1

Sherman Oaks — 2

Silver Lake — 1

Tarzana — 5

Venice — 1

West Adams — 1

West Hills — 3

Westchester — 1

COVID-19 cases by city

Alhambra — 2

Arcadia — 1

Beverly Hills — 1

Carson — 1

Culver City — 2

Diamond Bar — 2

Gardena — 1

Glendale — 2

Glendora — 1

Inglewood — 2

La Mirada — 2

Lancaster — 1

Long Beach — 5

Manhattan Beach — 3

Pasadena — 2

San Dimas — 1

Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch — 3

Santa Monica — 1

South Pasadena — 1

Torrance — 2

West Hollywood — 5

West Vernon — 1

Eleven cases are still under investigation.