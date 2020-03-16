Here’s how many coronavirus cases have been diagnosed by city in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday released a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by city.
Health officials provided the list after the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 climbed to 94 on Monday. The figure includes 25 new cases.
"Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing," the department stressed in a tweet.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said that behavior is urged even in cities with no diagnosed cases yet.
“We’re in a new stage of the response and everybody needs to help us. Everyone must takes precautions in everything you do,” she said at a news conference on Monday. “And you must assume that you need to take these precautions everywhere you go.”
COVID-19 cases by neighborhood in city of Los Angeles
- Boyle Heights — 5
- Encino — 3
- Granada Hills — 3
- Koreatown — 1
- L.A. neighborhoods with a population under 25,000 — 11
- Melrose — 2
- Northridge — 1
- San Pedro — 1
- Sherman Oaks — 2
- Silver Lake — 1
- Tarzana — 5
- Venice — 1
- West Adams — 1
- West Hills — 3
- Westchester — 1
COVID-19 cases by city
- Alhambra — 2
- Arcadia — 1
- Beverly Hills — 1
- Carson — 1
- Culver City — 2
- Diamond Bar — 2
- Gardena — 1
- Glendale — 2
- Glendora — 1
- Inglewood — 2
- La Mirada — 2
- Lancaster — 1
- Long Beach — 5
- Manhattan Beach — 3
- Pasadena — 2
- San Dimas — 1
- Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch — 3
- Santa Monica — 1
- South Pasadena — 1
- Torrance — 2
- West Hollywood — 5
- West Vernon — 1
Eleven cases are still under investigation.