Here’s how to get a free Uber ride to a vaccine site in L.A.

The Uber logo is displayed on a car on March 22, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Starting Monday, Uber will be offering free rides to get people to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments across the country.

The effort is part of a partnership announced by President Joe Biden to help reach his goal of vaccinating 70% of the nation’s population by the Fourth of July.

All app users will get four free rides of up to $25 each to eligible vaccine sites through July 4, the company announced. The four rides should cover two trips to get two doses, three weeks apart.

Here’s how to get the free rides:

After booking an appointment at a vaccine site if needed, users can launch their Uber app and tap on the “vaccine” button.

They’ll see an option to “Get your free ride” and then indicate whether they’re headed to the vaccine site or going back home after receiving their jab.

Next, users will be prompted to enter their ZIP code, and then choose their desired vaccine location.

Once they select the location, the ride of up to $25 will be booked.

In the Los Angeles area, vaccine providers listed on the app include pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other locations.

“Not having transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to vaccination,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

It isn’t the first time a free ride program for vaccines was debuted in Los Angeles. The company partnered with the city of L.A. in March to offer a limited number of free and discounted rides to South L.A. residents getting inoculated at the University of Southern California.

Lyft is also offering free rides to anyone getting vaccinated as part of the commitment announced by the White House.

Starting Monday, Lyft app users going to get their shot can get a code for two free rides, up to $15 each.