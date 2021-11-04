Here’s what counts as proof of COVID vaccination in L.A. County

As of Thursday, patrons entering any indoor bars, nightclubs or wineries in Los Angeles County will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, according to a new health officer order.

Previously, customers entering indoor areas of such venues including bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries were required to have at least one vaccine dose. But now, businesses will have to ensure all patrons aged 12 and older have both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, taken at least 14 days prior.

Here’s what you can show as proof that you’re fully vaccinated, according to the county’s Public Health Department:

The white CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card

The yellow World Health Organization vaccine card

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider

A California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

A digital vaccination record issued by California Department of Public Health

A digital vaccination record from an approved company like Healthvana, Carbon Health, CommonPass, CLEAR Health Pass or VaxYes.

Pictured are examples of approved California vaccination records. (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

People can also show a photocopy of their vaccine card, or a photo of it on their phone.

Those who were vaccinated in California can get a free digital COVID-19 Vaccination Record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Business owners can download the free SMART Health Card verifier app to read the QR code on many of

the approved digital vaccination apps. Scan the code and confirm there’s a green “Verified” indicator at the top of the screen and the required information is shown.

Pictured are examples of approved digital vaccination records in California. (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

Business owners should verify both of the following to make sure patrons are fully vaccinated:

Check to see if the name on the vaccination record matches a photo ID, and

Check proof of COVID-19 vaccination by dose type and date: If Johnson & Johnson, verify single dose taken at least 14 days prior to current day If Pfizer or Moderna, verify two doses with dates. The most recent dose being at least 14 days prior to current date



For visitors from other state or countries, businesses should ask for similar vaccination documentation issued by a local government.

Health inspectors will be visiting bars, clubs and other venues to ensure businesses are verifying vaccination status of all patrons. If a business is found to be violating the mandate, the violation will be documented and the business will receive a compliance date. If they’re still not complying after that, they may be issued a $500 citation, the health department said.

A negative coronavirus test result is not considered an alternative to providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination at bars and other indoor venues, health officials said.

Customers who don’t show that they are vaccinated can be directed to outdoor areas of the business, if available. And if they’re wearing a mask, they can enter the indoor area to use the restroom, or order, pick up or pay. Otherwise, the unvaccinated patrons will have to be turned away.