Here’s what’s open and closed in SoCal following Easter-related coronavirus closures

Downtown Los Angeles is seen from Griffith Observatory, which closed since late March, in this undated photo. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

Southern Californians can still walk, hike and bike outdoors without violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. But public officials urge residents to stay home as much as possible and wear masks when they go out.

After closing all parks to visitors on Easter Sunday, Los Angeles city officials reopened them Monday — with many restrictions still in place. County officials took similar steps at many community parks, regional parks, lakes and botanic gardens.

Local, state and federal agencies continue to enforce closures or severely limited access at hundreds of beaches, parks, trails and forests, all phased in since early March.

As these closures have multiplied, traffic has thinned on Southern California’s freeways and the area’s residential streets and sidewalks have seen a surge in walkers, most of them now masked.

