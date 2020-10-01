Here’s when L.A. County nail salons, cardrooms, indoor malls can reopen and schools can apply for waivers

Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday released the timeline for reopening nail salons, indoor malls and outdoor cardrooms and for when elementary schools can apply for waivers to open their doors.

Nail salons can reopen for indoor services first, on Thursday, but at 25% capacity and with officials urging owners to keep outdoor services an option as much as possible.

Next, on Oct. 5, cardrooms can reopen for outdoor gaming only and without serving food and beverages.

That same day, school waiver applications for in-person learning for students in grades TK-2 will be available online. The health department will review applications for only 30 schools each week and will prioritize issuing the waivers to schools with the most students qualifying for free or reduced meals.

On Oct. 7, indoor shopping malls can reopen at 25% capacity, but all food courts and common areas have to stay closed.

Outdoor playgrounds can reopen whenever the cities they’re in or the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department allow, county officials said.

There’s still no date for when breweries and wineries serving meals can reopen outdoor operations. “We anticipate this process will be completed in a week,” the health department said Thursday.

The county is releasing comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen, officials said.

L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the goal is to have a staggered approach to reopenings.

“As more sectors reopen and more students attend in-person classes in L.A. County, we must be sure that every business or sector that is re-opening complies with 100% of the safety directives,” Ferrer said in a statement. If the new re-openings result in increased community transmission, our recovery journey may need to slow down.”

Businesses that choose to reopen would have to implement infection control and distancing protocols prior to welcoming customers back to avoid citations, fines and possible closure, health officials said.

L.A. County recorded a total of 271,371 coronavirus cases with 6,610 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday.