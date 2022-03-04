Here’s where masks, vaccine proof will and won’t be required in L.A. County

Los Angeles County moved into the CDC’s low COVID-19 community risk category, allowing the county to drop its indoor mask mandate and loosen vaccine verification rules Friday.

A new health order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, making indoor masking at most public settings no longer required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Also, vaccine verification is no longer required at places like bars and nightclubs starting Friday.

Here’s what to know about where masks and vaccine proof will and won’t be required in L.A. County:

Masks required

Masks are still required for everyone aged 2 and older — regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status — in the following settings:

On public transit like airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares

At transportation hubs like airports, bus terminals, marinas, train stations, seaports, subway stations

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings

Health care settings and long term care facilities

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers

At K-12 schools and child care centers (but only until March 12)

For those who end COVID-19 isolation or quarantine early because they tested out through day 10 after their exposure.

Masks no longer required

Masks are strongly recommended — but no longer required — at many indoor locations. That includes:

Retail shops

Restaurants and coffee shops

Bars and nightclubs

Theaters and family entertainment centers

Offices and warehouses

Mega events

Though the county is no longer requiring masking at these indoor settings, business owners can still choose to ask customers to mask up as the coronavirus continues to circulate.

And while it isn’t mandated, health officials continue to advise residents to keep masking up indoors.

Vaccine verification required

Vaccination verification will still be required at indoor mega events with 1000 or more attendees, like concerts or games, and at health care and congregate care settings.

Vaccine verification no longer required

Pre-entry vaccination verification is now recommended but not required at:

Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, night clubs and lounges

Outdoor mega events like Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl or Universal Studios

The county still strongly recommends vaccine verification at these places. Different venue operators may continue to ask for vaccine proof or negative virus results, so it’s best to check before heading out.