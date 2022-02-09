Here’s where to watch the Super Bowl in L.A.

With Super Bowl tickets selling for thousands of dollars, many fans will be tuning into the big game at home or at their local sports bars.
As the coronavirus remains a threat, health authorities are urging those watching the games outside their homes to follow COVID-19 safety precautions since the virus spreads more easily in crowded indoor areas. Fans are urged to mask up when not eating and drinking, and use a KN95 or N95 masks for added protection.
Small and outdoor gatherings are preferred to crowded indoor ones, officials said. Angelenos are also being asked to consider getting a rapid test as close to the start of the gathering as possible.
Patrons should also check venues’ specific COVID-19 requirements ahead of time, since they are likely to include COVID-19 vaccine verification and masking requirements.
Here are some Super Bowl watch parties that are happening in Los Angeles this Sunday:
IO Rooftop Lounge at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood is having a ticketed watch party that will feature the game on a 70-foot-tall projection screen, complimentary appetizers and live music starting 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights is having a game-day watch party with free Budlight-NFL buckets with the $20 purchase of five bottles as well as a free Budlight X NFL pint glass with the purchase of a draft beer pitcher. Dos Equis Draft Pitchers will be discounted to $17.
Paragon Bar and Grill in Northridge: The bar will be raffling off a 65-inch flat screen TV and other giveaways on Super Bowl Sunday.
5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock: The bar, dubbed the “Bengals headquarters” by the Bengals West fan group, is welcoming people on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Rock & Brews in El Segundo is having a watch party with large screen TVs and more than 50 kinds of beer on tap.
33 Taps in Silver Lake will also be screening the game at 3 p.m. as it serves up drinks, burgers, wings and nachos. Fans can get blonde pitchers for $20.
Angel City Market in Inglewood: Fans can watch the Super Bowl LVI at the market’s outdoor viewing area with food and drinks. There will be a pre-game market with small business vendors and live DJs.
Electric Owl in West Hollywood is having a Super Bowl party with TVs all around and food and drink specials.
Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood is hosting the Big Game Viewing Party with nine screens and a full menu. General admission tickets are being sold for $50.
Spire73 open-air bar at the InterContinental hotel in downtown L.A. is having a Super Bowl watch party for $100 per person featuring a large screen display, giveaways and music.
The Brews Hall in Hermosa Beach will also be hosting a watch party. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with brunch, DIY mimosas and a beer and seltzer bucket special.
Mr. Furley’s in Glendale and Sherman Oaks: Doors open at 3 p.m. Sunday and patrons who buy two drinks will get a free one during happy hour.
Cheers Bar and Grill in San Gabriel is having a Super Bowl party this Sunday with 30% off wings, pizza and draft beers starting 3:30 p.m.
Wings on Tap in West Covina is having Super Bowl LVI party starting at 11 a.m. this Sunday.