As weekend heat wave hits amid coronavirus restrictions, here’s which SoCal beaches are open and closed

A heat wave is expected to push temperatures into the 90s in inland Southern California this weekend. Despite stay-at-home orders urging people to stay indoors, many are expected to be looking to escape to the coast.

Some outdoor activity is allowed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order, including walking, hiking and biking. But access to recreation areas, especially along the coast, has become limited as official urge people to stay in their own neighborhoods.

However, as social distancing measures enter their second month, some areas are beginning to ease restrictions, including in Ventura and San Clemente. Spots that do remain open still ask that visitors follow social distancing rules and stay at least 6 feet from each other.

Here’s a list of current restrictions in Southern California coastal areas, organized from north to south:

City of Ventura: The city is allowing some access to its beaches this weekend, but visitors must remain active and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Gathering in groups, sitting, standing and lying down won’t be permitted. However, the following activities are OK: walking, hiking, jogging, running or biking on sidewalks, pathways and trails.

Ventura Harbor will also reopen its public launch ramp starting Friday. However, some restrictions are in place, including boating parties being limited to members of the same household and no loitering or fishing allowed on the ramp.

Playgrounds, parking lots, restrooms and recreational facilities will be closed.

Oxnard: Similar to Ventura, Oxnard beaches are open for limited activities including walking, running, surfing, swimming and surf fishing.

People are not allowed to gather at the beach, and anyone there together must remain 6 feet apart.

“Please continue to follow the guidance of our County stay-home order so we may continue to enjoy the fresh air, even if it is only under limited terms at this time,” the Oxnard Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Port Hueneme: The city last weekend began a “soft reopening” of its beaches, which it says is contingent upon visitors following rules including wearing a mask.

Officials say people can visit the beach for fresh air, but not to gather or socialize. The pier, picnic areas, restrooms and playgrounds will remain closed.

Individuals are allowed to use the beach for exercise, including walking, running, surfing, biking and swimming. But sunbathing, sitting or any “stationary presence” are not allowed.

Ventura County: Last weekend, the county reopened its parks and golf courses, although recreation areas such as playgrounds, tennis courts and campgrounds are still closed.



At the parks, restrooms and parking lots will remain closed. People can access the parks on foot or by bicycle.

The county’s stay-at-home order , which will remain in effect until at least May 15, also shut down gyms and swimming pools.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area: In Ventura County, all trails, trailheads, restrooms, overlooks and pullouts will be closed on weekends until further notice.

The restrictions are in effect 2 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays until further notice. The areas remain open on weekdays.

The L.A. County side of the park is subject to the countywide closure of all trails and restrooms.

Malibu: All beaches, parks, trails and parking lots remain closed, and the city has encouraged non-residents to stay away from Malibu this weekend.

Temporary no-parking zones will be enforced along Pacific Coast Highway, according to Mayor Karen Farrer.

The city says it will issue cellphone alerts to people in the area this weekend, similar to Amber Alerts, warning them of closures.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and lifeguards will also be on patrol, and anyone who violates the orders could be cited or fined, officials said.

Santa Monica: Beaches, coastal bike paths and the Ocean Front Walk have been close since the end of March under countywide restrictions. Palisades Park, which overlooks the beach along Pacific Coast Highway, is also closed.

City of L.A., including Venice: All beaches, beach parking lots, bathrooms, piers and access points are closed. Access on the Venice Boardwalk and Ocean Front Walk is limited to essential businesses.

Other closures in the city of L.A. include hiking trails and trailheads, recreation centers, aquatic facilities, golf courses, skate parks, playgrounds and sports fields and courts. Trail closures include Griffith Park, where the Observatory, Travel Town and L.A. Zoo are also shut down.

Long Beach, Palos Verdes Peninsula and South Bay beach cities including El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Torrance: These areas are subject to the Los Angeles County order closing beaches, access points, piers, coastal bike paths, trails and tennis courts through at least May 15.

Other amenities affected by shut downs include picnic areas, golf courses, sports courts and fields, and playgrounds.

Redondo Beach on Thursday also extended its closures to parks, including Wilderness Park, Aviation Park, the Dog Park at Dominguez Park, Veterans Park, the Teen Center, and the baseball fields at Dominguez, Alta Vista and Perry parks.

Catalina Island: The Catalina Chamber of Commerce has asked non-residents not to visit during the pandemic.

The Catalina Island Conservancy has shut down visitor facilities, services and trails.

The Catalina Express that typically ferries visitors to the island from Long Beach, San Pedro and Dana Point is now running only two round-trips a day between Long Beach and Avalon. The Catalina Flyer , which offers service from Newport Beach to Avalon, is suspended until further notice.

Orange County: Beaches, wilderness parks, trails and parking lots in Orange County have been closed since the end of March. Pedestrian access beach access is also blocked at Thousand Steps, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches.

Restrooms, playgrounds, exercise equipment and shelters are also closed at county parks and beaches. However, people can still walk, run bicycle or ride horses in areas were access isn’t blocked.

Seal Beach: The city’s beaches are subject to the countywide closure. Additionally, park amenities including restrooms, playgrounds, hiking trails, athletic fields and courts, dog parks, picnic areas and community centers are closed.

The city says green spaces at parks remain accessible, but visitors must follow social distancing rules.

Huntington Beach: The Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Harbor beaches, beach parking lots and street parking along Pacific Coast Highway are all closed.

The harbor beaches include Davenport Beach, Humboldt Beach, Trinidad Beach, Seabridge Park Beach and all beaches along Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach. However, other beach areas remain open.

All grass areas along the city’s beaches and bike path, between Seapoint and Ninth streets, are off-limits.

Newport Beach: Beaches, parking lots and piers are closed, including the Oceanfront Boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula, the Balboa Island Bayfront Walkway, and the Wedge beach area.

Recreation facilities are also shut down, including athletic courts and fields and playground equipment.

Officials say police and lifeguards will be patrolling coastal areas over the weekend to ensure people maintain social distancing.

Laguna Beach: Closures are in place for a ll city beaches , athletic facilities, playgrounds and the Laguna Beach High School community pool. Access will also be blocked to private beaches at Three Arch Bay.

Trailheads will be blocked, but wilderness areas will remain open, the city said.

Main Beach Park, Heisler Park, and Treasure Island Park are closed to both residents and visitors, but all other city parks remain open, including the dog park in Laguna Canyon.

County beaches in South Laguna remain open. However, the parking lots at Aliso Beach are closed, as well as pedestrian access at Aliso Beach, West Street, Tablerock and Thousand Steps beaches.

Restrooms at Aliso Beach and Thousand Steps will be closed, but “if people somehow get onto the sand, the actual sandy beaches are still open during the regular public hours,” according to the city’s website.

Dana Point: County and state beaches in Dana Point are open, but parking areas are closed to discourage non-residents from coming, the city says. Residents are still encouraged to exercise in their neighborhoods.

Dana Cove Beach is closed, as are many streets along the coast. Some trails are also closed, including at Harbor Point Park, at Hilltop Park and the Switchback Trail off Dana Strand.

San Clemente: The San Clemente City Council on Tuesday voted to begin reopening its beaches this weekend, but parking lots will remain closed to discourage non-residents from visiting, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Similar to rules in Ventura County, beachgoers will be allowed to exercise, but lounging and sunbathing won’t be permitted.

San Diego County: Most beaches, parks and preserves remain open for walking, jogging and bicycling under the county’s health order. However, parking lots and many other amenities are closed, and surfing, swimming and boating are off-limits.

The cities of San Diego, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Coronado and Imperial Beach have all closed their beaches.

However, the Bureau of Land Management is still allowing access at much of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area , according to the L.A. Times. The newspaper reported that “dune buggies and dirt bikes continue to roar and leap” there, and a spokeswoman estimated 9,000 people visited the week after Easter.

State beaches and parks: All parking lots are closed at state beaches and parks.

Many locations are also closed to pedestrians, including 16 in L.A. County, San Clemente State Beach in Orange County, Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County and nine state beaches and recreation areas in San Diego County. Click here for a full list.