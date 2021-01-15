Here’s who can get a COVID-19 vaccine now in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura counties

Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Though California state officials announced this week that all residents aged 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine, not all counties are ready to expand access to seniors as supplies remain scarce.

As of Friday, here’s who can get the vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, according to local health departments.

Only health care workers and those in long-term care facilities are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in L.A. County, according to current rules.

Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there’s not enough doses in the county yet to vaccinate those 65 and older, since there are about 500,000 health care workers that have yet to be inoculated.

But she said the county asked the state for more doses, and that it is estimated that vaccinations will begin for those 65 and older in early February.

With Dodger Stadium opening to vaccinate people Friday and five more large sites set to open next week, officials hope it will dramatically ramp up the pace of vaccinations — which so far has been slower than expected statewide.

Here are the health care workers being offered the vaccine in L.A. County:

(L.A. County Department of Public Health)

Orange County is vaccinating residents 65 and older, including at a COVID-19 vaccination “super” site that opened at the Disneyland Resort Wednesday.

This is in addition to health care workers in these settings:

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities and similar settings

Paramedics and EMTs

Dialysis centers

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff

Those eligible can make appointments and others can sign up for a notification for when it’s their turn here.

Riverside County also started vaccinating all residents aged 65 and older, setting up clinics to distribute the doses.

The county has also made the vaccines available to essential workers like educators, dentists, mortuary staff, food and agriculture workers, pharmacy staff and those in emergency services — in addition to frontline health care workers and older residents.

Here’s who can get the vaccine now in the county:

(RUHS-Public Health)

Residents were told to sign up for an appointment at ruhealth.org, and seniors who need help making an appointment can call 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Thursday announced that all residents aged 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — but explained the supplies remain scarce, so appointments will be limited.

This is in addition to health care workers listed here:

(San Bernardino County Department of Public Health)

Those eligible can make appointments here and others can sign for a notification for when it’s their turn here.

Like L.A. County, Ventura County is still only vaccinating health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

“Those 65 and older cannot be vaccinated until the next phase,” the county health department tweeted Wednesday. “The County is advocating for more vaccines.”

It’s unclear when the county will enter the next phase. Here are the health care workers currently being offered doses:

(Ventura County)

Those eligible can sign up for an appointment here.