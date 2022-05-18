The 2022 primary election will be held on June 7 and Angelenos will be voting for a new mayor to replace Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and waiting for confirmation of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to India.

There are 12 candidates on the ballot for the Los Angeles mayor’s race. That includes L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer and Councilman Joe Buscaino, both of whom have recently dropped out of the race.

Here are the candidates running for mayor as of Wednesday, May 18:

Karen Bass

Rep. Karen Bass is a progressive Democratic congresswoman and L.A. native.

The congresswoman, who President Joe Biden was considering for vice president, is one of the highest profile candidates to enter the race.

The six-term congresswoman grew up in the Venice and Fairfax areas of Los Angeles and was a physician’s assistant and community organizer. In 2008, she became the first Black woman speaker of the state Assembly and later led the Congressional Black Caucus.

Her website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Rick Caruso

Rick Caruso is a billionaire real estate developer known for the Grove and Americana at Brand.

Caruso, a former Republican but now a registered Democrat, was elected as Chair of the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the University of Southern California.

Previously, he served as commissioner for the L.A. Department of Water and Power and president of the L.A. Police Commission.

His website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Kevin de León

Kevin de León is a Los Angeles City Councilman representing the 14th District.

He began his career teaching English as a second language and U.S. history classes at One Stop Immigration Center and advocating for immigrant and labor rights.

The councilman also worked as a labor organizer for the California Teachers Association and with the National Education Association.

De León served four years in the California State Assembly and was elected to the State Senate in 2010.

His website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Mel Wilson

Mel Wilson is a realtor and community advocate who was twice asked to serve on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board.

He also worked as a legislative housing and small business advocate for nearly three decades and has also served on the boards of the National, California and regional REALTORS association.

Wilson was also elected president of the United Chamber of Commerce of San Fernando Valley.

His website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Ramit Varma

Ramit Varmaa, an entrepreneur from Encino, is the co-founder of Revolution Prep, an online tutoring platform.

Varma is running for mayor of Los Angeles as an Independent.

His website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Alex Gruenenfelder Smith

At 20 years old, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith is the youngest candidate in the race. He currently serves as an Echo Park Neighborhood Councilman.

He graduated from UC San Diego with a bachelor’s degree at age 19 and in 2018, helped lead the National School Walkout in Los Angeles, according to his website.

His website and list of endorsements can be found here.

Craig Greiwe

Business Executive Craig Greiwe most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer of R&C PMK.

He sat on the board of several nonprofits, including Christopher Street West and the American Dance Movement, and recently launched the nonprofit, Rise Together LA.

His website can be found here.

Gina Viola

Gina Viola is a business owner and community activist who has been a vocal critic of the city’s homelessness policies and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Viola spent time organizing around LGBTQ rights with APLA and mentoring with the organization Girls & Gangs, where she eventually sat on the board.

Her website can be found here.

John “JSAMUEL” Jackson

John “JSAMUEL” Jackson is a business owner who advocates for homeless people, veterans and those with disabilities, according to his website.

His website can be found here.

Andrew Kim

Andrew Kim is a lawyer and advocate. He founded the Law Offices Of Andrew Kim in The Mid-Wilshire area off Los Angeles.

His website can be found here.