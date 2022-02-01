Here’s why omicron hit SoCal much harder than the Bay Area

Registered nurse Akiko Gordon, left, and respiratory therapist Janssen Redondo tend to a COVID-19 patient inside the ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The Omicron wave took a much greater toll on Southern California compared to the San Francisco Bay Area, where higher vaccination levels contributed to significantly lower death rates, according to a Times data analysis.

Southern California’s COVID-19 death rate during January was three times worse than the Bay Area’s, the data show. More than 2,400 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Southern California since New Year’s Day, the equivalent of about 11 deaths for every 100,000 residents. In the Bay Area, the death rate was 4 per 100,000 residents, totaling just over 300 deaths.

This is the latest coronavirus wave where, compared to Southern California, the Bay Area has fared relatively better, and local officials this time credit high rates of vaccination and booster shots. Hospitals have also been able to maintain available capacity in San Francisco, while Southern California facilities have reported serious strain.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, said the differences in deaths “can largely be accounted for by these important differences in percent [of people] vaccinated and boosted. Undoubtedly, other factors contribute, but their impact is likely much less.”

