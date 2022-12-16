The next time you go to a major event, don’t be surprised if it’s missing the metal detectors.

“People can walk right in without breaking stride and taking things out and oftentimes they don’t even know they’re being screened,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology.

We met up with George at SoFi Stadium, one of a growing number of major venues ditching traditional forms of security screening for new artificial intelligence-based solutions.

“We’re creating a new category called AI weapons detections,” explained George.

The Boston-area startup’s system combines powerful sensors with artificial intelligence. As you walk by, it’s instantly analyzing you for weapons. A computer identifies potential threats with a photo and a highlighted area on a person as they walk by.

“Because we take a picture of the person and put a box around where the threat is, so no wanding, no treasure hunt to find the weapon,” explained George.

A scanner can process 4,000 people an hour, which is about 10 times faster than metal detectors.

“With 70,000 guests coming into our building, we want to make sure everybody here has a safe environment,” said Otto Benedict, who handles facility and campus operations for SoFi Stadium.

SoFi is among the newest venues using Evolv’s technology. The system is nearly invisible as you walk in.

“With this system, you have to change nothing, nothing comes out of your pocket. You tap your phone as you walk in your mobile device. You continue through the system, if the system was to alert, we can identify what that is, while everyone else keeps going,” explained Benedict.

The Evolv system also gets smarter over time, with the ability to detect an ever-changing number of potential threats.

Hundreds of locations are now using it, including museums, workplaces, sanctuaries, and what might be the fastest growing segment, schools.

“They walk from the street to their seat before the bell and we know kids can be safe,” concluded George.

Evolv says it has already stopped over 100,000 weapons from entering various venues it protects in 2022.