Two brothers from Riverside County who operated an elaborate heroin home delivery service in Orange County have each been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, authorities announced Monday.

From at least 2003 to July 2021, 46-year-old Victor Martinez and 45-year-old Julio Martinez ran a drug trafficking organization that smuggled heroin from Mexico using couriers who concealed the drug, sometimes in their body cavities, into Orange County, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Central District of California.

Authorities said that once the drugs were in the U.S., Julio oversaw the distribution to various call centers where customers would phone in and use coded language, such as the word “food” and “taco,” to order certain amounts of heroin.

The 45-year-old also oversaw the “runners” who would deliver the drugs and take customers’ payments.

In an effort to conceal the income generated by the heroin trafficking operation, the Martinez brothers used co-conspirators to deposit the money in increments of less than $10,000 into accounts to evade federal reporting requirements.

“The brothers used the proceeds to purchase cars and homes and to fund their lifestyle,” prosecutors said.

In December 2016, a customer that bought heroin from the brothers’ home delivery service died of “acute polydrug intoxication, including heroin.”

“These two brothers took drug dealing to another level by operating a heroin-delivery service that profited on the addiction and affliction of others,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “While they and their families lived lavishly, these defendants ignored the destruction they caused in our community. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that we will not stand for misconduct of this sort.”

Victor and Julio pleaded guilty on Aug. 16 to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and admitted in their plea agreement to distributing nearly 64 pounds of heroin onto the streets of Orange County.

Federal agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, along with substantial assistance from California Highway Patrol, March Air Reserve Base and police departments across SoCal, investigated the case.

“This well-coordinated investigation is yet another example of the effectiveness of our partnerships with fellow law enforcement agencies in bringing these criminals to justice,” IRS Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said.

In the broader investigation into the trafficking organization run by the Martinez brothers, federal prosecutors have secured 16 convictions.