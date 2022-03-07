Hesperia caretaker accused of stealing Rolex, cash from her 97-year-old client who is a WWII vet

A Hesperia caretaker has been arrested after allegedly stealing from her client, a 97-year-old veteran of World War II, authorities said Monday.

The theft was reported about 12:30 p.m. March 3, when police responded to a home in the 11000 block of Oak Street in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s wife indicated that her husband’s Rolex watch and more than $200 had been stolen. The watch had last been seen on the victim’s wrist the previous day.

An investigation revealed 38-year-old Jessica Steiner was a suspect in the theft.

Sheriff’s Service Specialist Reynolds contacted Steiner at her home and recovered the stolen watch. The suspect had apparently already spent the money.

Steiner was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony theft of an elder by a caretaker. She was cited and released on March 4.