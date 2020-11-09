Hesperia man accused of sexual assault arrested again after 2nd allegation; police seek more victims

A 25-year-old Hesperia man accused of sexual assault was re-arrested after a second victim reported another attack, police said Monday.

Andres Alvarez is shown in a photo released by the Hesperia Police Department on Nov. 9, 2020.

An investigation into Andres Alvarez began on Oct. 2 when a victim reported being sexually battered by the suspect, according to a news release from the Hesperia Police Department.

Detectives discovered evidence that Alvarez allegedly performed sexual acts on the victim without her consent.

Alvarez was subsequently arrested on Oct. 21 and booked on suspicion of sexual penetration with force.

Alvarez posted bail the next day and was released from custody, police said.

On Nov. 1, another victim reported being sexually assaulted by Alvarez.

In that incident, the victim told police she met Alvarez on a dating application and agreed to meet him at his residence in Hesperia, police said.

Investigators again found evidence that Alvarez has allegedly forced himself onto the victim and sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested again on Nov. 2 and booked on suspicion of rape by force or fear. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Police released Alvarez’s booking photo Monday because they believe he may have victimized others.

Anyone with information about Alvarez is encouraged to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch center at 760-956-5001.