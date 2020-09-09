Hesperia man arrested after detectives find 35,000 child porn images in his home, police say

A Hesperia man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing tens of thousands of child pornography images and videos.

Richard Novack is seen in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department.

Detectives seized the images after serving a search warrant at the home of 54-year-old Richard Novack in the 9800 block of Redwood Avenue, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

Detectives found multiple electronic devices related to the storage and downloading of child pornography during their search of the home, the release stated.

Investigators believe the device contained more than 35,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Novack, who is suspected of downloading and storing the images from the internet, was taken into custody and arrested.