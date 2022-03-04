Hesperia man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 13-year-old girl for years: SBSD

William Lee Powers-Moffard, 46, is seen in a booking photo shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department on March 4, 2022.

A Hesperia resident was arrested Thursday after being accused of continued sexual abuse of a child.

William Lee Powers-Moffard, 46, continuously sexually abused a 13-year-old girl for the past two years, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

The suspect and victim knew each other prior to the abuse.

Authorities believe there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Powers-Moffard was charged with five felony counts of sexual abuse and booked at High Desert Detention Center with bail set in excess of $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Sandles at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

