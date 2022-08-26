A 24-year-old Hesperia man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that took place early Monday morning, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The attack in the 400 block of South Third Street in Burbank took place at about 4:45 a.m., when a woman was “assaulted in her bedroom by a suspect who she did not know,” police said in a news release.

After a “short struggle,” the man fled the location, the release added.

Police said they identified David Young as the attacker, and he was arrested at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in Desert Hot Springs.

“Evidence linking him to the sexual assault in Burbank” was found in Young’s vehicle, police added.

He has been booked on felony charges of burglary and rape, and he is being held by Burbank police in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police are reaching out to surrounding agencies in an attempt to locate additional victims.