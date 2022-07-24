A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Hesperia was taken into custody in Van Nuys earlier this week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, of Van Nuys was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Heidi Allred in Hesperia.

Allred was found shot dead Wednesday on the 16400 block of Sequoia Street in Hesperia.

Krdotyan was immediately identified as a suspect in her killing, but he had already fled the scene before deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Department said.

On Thursday, San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located Krdotyan at a residence in Van Nuys and took him into custody.

He has since been booked into jail where he is being held on a $1 million bail while he awaits possible charges for murder.

Jail records indicate he is due back in court on Monday.

The killing of Heidi Allred remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and anyone with information about her death is urged to contact the Department’s homicide bureau at 909-890-4908. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at wetip.com.